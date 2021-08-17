WATERLOO-James Ellis ‘Slayer’ DeBower, 39, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 in Waterloo.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. James’ teacher and coach, Eric Hoefer, will be officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and co-workers.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.