James Ellis ‘Slayer’ DeBower
James Ellis 'Slayer' DeBower

WATERLOO-James Ellis ‘Slayer’ DeBower, 39, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. James’ teacher and coach, Eric Hoefer, will be officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and co-workers.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

