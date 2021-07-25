CEDAR FALLS-James Edward “Jim” Johnson of Cedar Falls, formerly of La Porte City, passed away from heart failure on Friday, February 19, 2021, while at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with private burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church Building Fund, 801 Monroe Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, or to JoAnn Johnson, c/o Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
