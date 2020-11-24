 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James D. Rector
0 entries

James D. Rector

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James D. Rector, 96, formerly of Cedar Falls died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Crestview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Webster City, Iowa. Private family services are being planned. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. More information and online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News