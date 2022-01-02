 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack Wielenga

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS-Jack Wielenga, 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 & U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News