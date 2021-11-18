Jack Richard Diemer

SUMNER-Jack R. Diemer, 55, of Castle Rock, Colorado formerly of Sumner, died unexpectedly Monday, November 8, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Richfield Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 19th at St. John Lutheran Church and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Saturday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Jack’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.