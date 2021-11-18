 Skip to main content
Jack Richard Diemer

SUMNER-Jack R. Diemer, 55, of Castle Rock, Colorado formerly of Sumner, died unexpectedly Monday, November 8, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Richfield Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 19th at St. John Lutheran Church and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Saturday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Jack’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

