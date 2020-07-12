Irma J. Scoles

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DENVER – Irma Jean Scoles, age 87, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 10 at her home in Denver. Funeral services will be 1pm Wednesday, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Garden of Memories in Waterloo.