Irma J. Scoles
0 entries

Irma J. Scoles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER – Irma Jean Scoles, age 87, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 10 at her home in Denver. Funeral services will be 1pm Wednesday, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

To plant a tree in memory of Irma Scoles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News