WATERLOO-Iris Melodie Strieter, 51, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 16, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.