 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iris Melodie Strieter
0 entries

Iris Melodie Strieter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iris Melodie Strieter

WATERLOO-Iris Melodie Strieter, 51, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 16, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Monday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chlorine shortage and your pool

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News