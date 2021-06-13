 Skip to main content
Ione Leete
Ione Leete

HAWKEYE-Ione Leete, 82, of Hawkeye, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, following a lengthy illness.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Ione’s name to Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Ione’s family. Memorials may be made in Ione’s name to the Hawkeye Public Library, Hawkeye Methodist Church of the Fayette County Food Shelf. Please call 563-578-3451 or check www.beckermilnesrettig.com for further details.

