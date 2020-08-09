Ila M. Marquardt

MANCHESTER, Iowa—Ila Mae Marquardt, 90, of Masonville, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Manchester, with Reverend Merlyn Farrand
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call between 1:00 to 1:55 a.m. at the church.
Internment: Greenwood Cemetery – Masonville, Iowa
Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church. If you uncomfortable attending either service the family understands.
