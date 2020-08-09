Ila M. Marquardt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANCHESTER, Iowa—Ila Mae Marquardt, 90, of Masonville, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Manchester, with Reverend Merlyn Farrand

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call between 1:00 to 1:55 a.m. at the church.

Internment: Greenwood Cemetery – Masonville, Iowa

Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church. If you uncomfortable attending either service the family understands.

To plant a tree in memory of Ila Marquardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.