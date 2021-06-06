 Skip to main content
Howard James Schaa
Howard James Schaa

Howard James Schaa

CEDAR FALLS-Howard James Schaa, 94 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Memorial services are tentatively planned for July with burial in East Lawn Memorial Garden, Eldora, Iowa.

Memorials are directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice. For more info: www. LockeFuneralHome.com

