Howard Clayton
0 entries

Howard Clayton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Howard Lee Clayton, 78, of Waterloo, died March 4 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family services will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News