Hermina “Herm” Everts

PARKERSBURG-Hermina “Herm” Everts, age 89, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, in Grundy Center, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman Funeral And Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.