Herman Merle Bohlen, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Life Party will be 5—8:00 p.m. Friday, December 10, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp in Vienna, MO or UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
