LA PORTE CITY — Henry L. Zuck, 87, died Monday, April 6. Private family graveside services will be held at Homer Big Grove Cemetery. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences at www.vsrfh.com.

