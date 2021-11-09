WATERLOO-Helen Marie Weires Delagardelle, 102, died Sunday, November 7, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. November 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Gilbertville, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Waterloo. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. November 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco School System.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.