WATERLOO-Helen Marie Weires Delagardelle, 102, died Sunday, November 7, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. November 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Gilbertville, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Waterloo. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. November 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.