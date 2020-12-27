Helen M. Goplerud
Helen M. Goplerud, 93, of 11 Rob Roy Lane, Charles City, died Thursday, December 2, 2020 at her home.
Graveside inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery in the spring. Further information on time and date will be provided later. Memorials may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Further obituary will also be published at Fullertonfh.com and Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City, IA. (641) 228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com. Facebook: Fullerton Funeral Home.
