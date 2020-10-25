Hazel “Pat” Loomis, 87, of Hazleton, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.