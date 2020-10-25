Hazel “Pat” Loomis, 87, of Hazleton, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.