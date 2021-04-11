 Skip to main content
BROOKLYN—Hazel Ann (Doddema) Griffiths, age 73, of Brooklyn (Holiday Lake), Iowa and Mesa, Arizona passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, is assisting the family with arrangements.

