Harry Nix, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to 313 Cottage St., Waterloo, IA 50703.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
