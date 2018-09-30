Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Harriet Gadow, 84, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, Sept. 29. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services at the church; online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

