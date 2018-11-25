Try 3 months for $3
RADCLIFFE -- Harold Platte, 75, of Radcliffe, died Thursday, Nov. 22, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Visitation is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Boeke Funeral Home, Hubbard. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Sumner, with burial of cremated remains in Buck Creek Cemetery. Memorials to Israel Family Hospice House; online condolences at www.boekefuneralhomes.com

