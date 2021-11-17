HUDSON-Harlan Earl Witry, 91, of Hudson, Iowa died Thursday, November 11, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion USS San Diego Post No. 0207 of La Porte City at the St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway on Monday, November 22 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before service at the church.