 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah Elizabeth Henson
0 entries

Hannah Elizabeth Henson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Hannah Elizabeth Henson, 25, of Waterloo, died at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on July 27, 2021

Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at the La Porte City Funeral Home. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established.

Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more. La Porte City Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News