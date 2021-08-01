WATERLOO-Hannah Elizabeth Henson, 25, of Waterloo, died at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on July 27, 2021
Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at the La Porte City Funeral Home. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established.
Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more. La Porte City Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
