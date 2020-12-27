 Skip to main content
Waterloo – Guy Steven Chamberlin, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial. Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Monday, December 28, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, with services following at 12:00 pm. Burial at Garden of Memories. Memorials may be directed to the family. Due to Covid-19, 50 people are allowed in the funeral home, and masks must be worn. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family, 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

