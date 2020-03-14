Grover J. Fauser

WATERLOO — Grover James Fauser, 93, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, as well as an hour prior to services. Memorials to the family; online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com