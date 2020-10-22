 Skip to main content
Gregory G. Brunk
Gregory G. Brunk

WATERLOO—Gregory G. Brunk, 71, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. Services are pending at Locke Funeral Home, (319) 233-6138.

