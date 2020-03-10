Gracie Hope Thompson – Strazzere
Gracie Hope Thompson – Strazzere

WATERLOO -- Gracie Hope Thompson-Strazzere, 68, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 7 in Sarasota. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Gracie was an extraordinary person who will be missed by many.

