Gordon E. Norton
Gordon Earl Norton, age 86, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes.
Private Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday November 2, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245. The family requests that masks be worn.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
