Gloria Fern Miller

APLINGTON-Gloria Fern Miller, age 83, of Aplington, died Friday, November 26, 2020, at Parker Place, in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Private Family Services will be held with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

