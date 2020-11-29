 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloria Fern Miller
0 entries

Gloria Fern Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gloria Fern Miller

APLINGTON-Gloria Fern Miller, age 83, of Aplington, died Friday, November 26, 2020, at Parker Place, in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Private Family Services will be held with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News