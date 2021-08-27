WAVERLY-Gleora Ann “Glee” Ball, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly, Iowa from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel. Burial will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
