 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gleora Ann “Glee” Ball
0 entries

Gleora Ann “Glee” Ball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY-Gleora Ann “Glee” Ball, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly, Iowa from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel. Burial will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out this skateboarding dog and his owner

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News