Gleora Ann “Glee” Ball

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly, Iowa from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel. Burial will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187