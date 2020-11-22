 Skip to main content
Glenn Marvin Lugg
Glenn Marvin Lugg

CEDAR FALLS—Glenn Marvin Lugg, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. His family will be hosting a Celebration of Life from 1-4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving Street, Cedar Falls with military rites conducted by members of Post 49.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls assisted the family with the cremation. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

