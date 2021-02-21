Glenn L. Fenneman, age 94, of Marengo, IA and formerly of New Hampton, IA passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, IA.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, IA with Pastor Kevin Frey officiating. Burial will be in New Hampton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, IA. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and Essence of Life Hospice, 3207 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203.
