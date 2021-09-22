WATERLOO-Glen W. McClain, 96, of Waterloo, died September 7, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. The funeral will be lived streamed via the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.