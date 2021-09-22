 Skip to main content
Glen W. McClain
Glen W. McClain

WATERLOO-Glen W. McClain, 96, of Waterloo, died September 7, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. The funeral will be lived streamed via the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net

