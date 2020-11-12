 Skip to main content
Glen E. Montgomery
Glen E. Montgomery

  Updated
Glen E. Montgomery

Glen Edward Montgomery died November 9, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa of natural causes. Visitation Service will be from 4-6 pm ,Thursday at Sanders Funeral Services with a private, family-directed burial on Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery,

