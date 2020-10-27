 Skip to main content
Glen A. Lage
Glen A. Lage

Glen A. Lage, 81 of Gladbrook, IA passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, IA. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Salem Church of Lincoln. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes in Gladbrook.

