Glen A. Lage, 81 of Gladbrook, IA passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, IA. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Salem Church of Lincoln. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes in Gladbrook.