You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gladys A. Bartlett
0 entries

Gladys A. Bartlett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—Gladys A. Bartlett, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 30, at Friendship Village- Lakeview Landing. Memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment to follow of both Don and Gladys at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Bartlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News