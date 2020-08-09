WATERLOO—Gladys A. Bartlett, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 30, at Friendship Village- Lakeview Landing. Memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment to follow of both Don and Gladys at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.