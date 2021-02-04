 Skip to main content
Gisele Denise Lord
Gisele Denise Lord

Gisele Denise Lord, 87, of rural Waverly, Iowa, passed away on September 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family from complications of stomach cancer. Gisele was born September 17, 1932, the daughter of Johann Konrad and Anna Elisabeth (Bonn) Reuter in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany.

A private celebration of life will be held in Trout Creek, Michigan, on June 12. Memorials can be directed to the family.

