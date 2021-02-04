Gisele Denise Lord, 87, of rural Waverly, Iowa, passed away on September 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family from complications of stomach cancer. Gisele was born September 17, 1932, the daughter of Johann Konrad and Anna Elisabeth (Bonn) Reuter in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany.
A private celebration of life will be held in Trout Creek, Michigan, on June 12. Memorials can be directed to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.