Gertrude “Trudy” Mitchell
Gertrude “Trudy” Mitchell

Gertrude “Trudy” Mitchell, 94, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home.

Visitation: 10 – 11 a.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at New Life Community Church, Marion, Iowa.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids is assisting the family.

