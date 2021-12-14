December 10, 2021
Gerhard John Luebbers, age 88, of Allison, Iowa, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Holy Family Parish—St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. A rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
