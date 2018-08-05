Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Geraldine K. Barritt, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 3, at Cedar Falls Healthcare Center. Services will occur at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls is in charge of arrangements, 266-3525.

