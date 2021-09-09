WATERLOO-Gerald Orval “Jerry” Shatzer, 82 years old of Waterloo, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, IA, following a lengthy illness.
Friends are welcome to stop by the family residence in Waterloo on Saturday, September 11, 2021, beginning at 12:30 p.m., where the family will gather to remember Jerry. A private burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo at a prior time. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-Mt Hope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA was in charge of the arrangements.
