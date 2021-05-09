NASHUA-Gerald Lee Vanderwerf age 82 of Nashua, IA, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Nashua United Methodist Church with iterment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua, IA. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Vanderwerf family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com
641-435-4134
