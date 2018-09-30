Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WAVERLY -- George Kohagen, 90, of Waverly, died Saturday, Sept. 29, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly. Funeral services are Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with burial in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery-Crane Creek, rural Tripoli. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour prior to services at the church; online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

George Kohagen
