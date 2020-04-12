WATERLOO - Genevieve M. Everett, 102, of Avondale, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, died April 4 at her daughter's home of natural causes. A private family graveside service will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.