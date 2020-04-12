Genevieve M. Everett
0 entries

Genevieve M. Everett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO - Genevieve M. Everett, 102, of Avondale, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, died April 4 at her daughter's home of natural causes. A private family graveside service will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Everett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News