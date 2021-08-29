HAMPTON-Gene Walker, 79, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his home in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Gene and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in memory of Gene Walker to Northeast Iowa Christian Service Camp.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com 641-456-3232
