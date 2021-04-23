 Skip to main content
Gene Martin Larsen
Gene Martin Larsen

MASON CITY – Gene Larsen, 82, of Mason City, passed away on Monday April 19, 2021, in Rochester, MN. Upon his wishes, his body was cremated. Inurnment will be at Elmwood – St Joseph Cemetery, where a private service will be held at a later date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

