Gene Leclaire Chinander
ALLISON-Gene Leclaire Chinander, 69, of Allison, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Allison.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at North Butler Elementary School Gymnasium, 513 Birch Street, Allison, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at North Butler High School Football Field, High School Blvd, Greene. Bleacher seating will be available, but attendees are invited to bring a chair to the service if they so choose.
Those in attendance are also invited to wear casual attire representing one of Gene's favorite football teams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent or taken to the Lincoln Savings Bank in Allison or Greene to fund a scholarship in Gene's name for a North Butler student who plans to teach and coach. A GoFundMe account has been established for this cause as well: https://gofund.me/adc2183f
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is caring for Gene and his family.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 319-267-2507
