July 13, 1946-December 25, 2021
FREDERICKSBURG-Gaylord Converse, age 75 passed away December 25, 2021. Gaylord was born July 13, 1946.
Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM at United Methodist Church of Sumner.
Memorials: Sumner or Frederika United Methodist Churches, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the Fayette County Agricultural Society Funeral Home: Iowa Cremation
