Gary Schoonover
Gary Schoonover

Gary Schoonover

Gary Schoonover, 63, or Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A private family service has been planned with Parrott & Wood assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to the family at 628 Sonya Drive, Waterloo, IA.

