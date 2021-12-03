 Skip to main content
Gary Reiss

WASHBURN-Gary Reiss, age 73, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services are pending at Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton.

